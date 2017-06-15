This Mockumentary About Young Trump Superfans Is Great (Again)

WHO: Comedians Conner O’Malley, who writes for Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Joe Pera, who is hilarious on Conan.

WHY WE CARE: Much of that towering tidal wave of awesome comedy we were promised from the Trump era has all too often focused on Donald Trump. A more promising subject for satire, however, is the way that Trump has turned the environment into a product of him. Take for instance the cellar-dwelling internet anarchists, overflowing with omnidirectional hatred, who have somehow latched onto his message and made it their own. These dudes found their perfect avatar in Mark Seevers from TruthHunters.com, a character created by Conner O’Malley.

You may recall the video he made last year, in which Seevers went to the RNC. Now, O’Malley has offered an update for anyone wondering how Seevers has fared since his hero rose to power, and it is glorious. TruthHunters.com is a 21-minute pilot that chronicles Seevers’ attempt to navigate a world that seems like it’s on the brink of bending to his adopted mindframe. “I’m the human version of Israel: surrounded by enemies and constantly under attack,” he says with the assuredness of someone not quite sure what he’s talking about, but passionate all the same. It’s a shame the pilot did not get picked up, but one need look no further than Twitter to find millions of Mark Seeverses yelling all the time.