Yes, You Can Turn Your Soulless Tech Job Into A Social-Impact Career

You work in the tech industry, maybe at a small startup or at a giant corporation, maybe in Silicon Valley or maybe not. And perhaps you sort of even like your job—but only sort of. Once in awhile, something feels missing. You often think that you’d love to do something more meaningful, that makes a positive difference in the world.

advertisement

Well, you can. Whether you’re a project manager or a developer, there are lots of ways to use the skills you’ve developed in the tech industry for a social mission. The nonprofit sector could be your opportunity to combine that experience with social impact in a way that makes you feel great–while still advancing your career. Related: The Top Three Nonprofit Jobs Of The Future Consider this: There are over 1.5 million nonprofits in the U.S., making up 5.3% of the GDP. What’s that mean for you? There may be a wider range of mission-driven employers and roles within them than you think. In fact, nonprofit jobs are on the rise—they even kept increasing throughout the last recession. So if you’re thinking about a career move, here’s what you should know. Nonprofits Need Tech Skills In the tech industry, you’re expected to be vigilant about opportunities for efficiency and scale. Regardless of job title, most tech workers pick up some sort of experience working to find the tiny tweaks or the big changes that make your service the best it can be. That’s directly transferable to the nonprofit world. Operations isn’t just about how to make your product or services better—it’s also about processes and workflows. Many tech veterans consider lean and agile approaches to be standard practices everywhere. But trust me, they aren’t. Even common things like daily standup meetings and fast, iterative production schedules are brand new in a lot of mission-driven organizations, which means they can all benefit from those with experience creating cultures based on nimble planning and implementation. Then there’s the product side of things. Sure, everyone in the nonprofit world hears the words “project management” all the time. Many organizations even have a standardized process or tools for managing projects. Very few, though, think about their work as product management. Tech workers with experience in all that goes into packaging and managing nonprofit “products”—whether they’re services, programs, or applications—can be huge assets to the sector.

advertisement