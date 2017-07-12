Here are some before-and-after images of the Larsen C ice shelf that just broke off Antarctica

One of the biggest icebergs on ever recorded was just created after a chunk of ice the size of Delaware broke away from Antarctica this week. The 1-trillion-ton mass is basically a giant piece of an ice shelf called Larsen C, and researchers had known for a while that it was under duress. In November, NASA’s IceBridge mission took photos of what scientists called a “massive rift” in the peninsula.

This morning, an Oxford researcher tweeted a recent image captured by NASA’s Suomi NPP satellite that appears to show the mass after the break.

A view of the newly-formed #larsenc iceberg in #Antarctica, taken at 03:00 UTC this morning by the @NASANPP satellite. pic.twitter.com/nn7j2uGFMU — Simon Proud (@simon_rp84) July 12, 2017

And ESA tweeted out a GIF of what it says is the final stage of the break.

From 6 July to 12 July, #Sentinel1 caught the final days and eventual full break-off of the berg. #LarsenC pic.twitter.com/2kVVjx4Syk — ESA EarthObservation (@ESA_EO) July 12, 2017

According to ESA, a fissure in the ice sheet was relatively stable for several years before it started to lengthen in January 2016.

[Photo: NASA]