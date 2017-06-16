From Bad LinkedIn Profiles To Earning Side Income: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, recruiters dished on what the worst LinkedIn profiles have in common, and we learned how some people always land job offers, plus what it takes to launch a product line without building an entire startup first.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of June 12:

1. Recruiters Explain What The Worst LinkedIn Profiles Have In Common

When recruiters need to find someone to hire, LinkedIn is the first place they go. That means going through a lot of boring and unmemorable profiles. This week they shared what makes them pass by immediately. For instance: If your headline just restates your unexciting job title, you’re probably getting overlooked.

2. Three Secrets Of People Who Always Get Job Offers

Some people seem to have all the luck. They land their dream jobs without filling in the time-consuming job applications—come to think of it, are you sure they even sent in a resume? So what’s their secret? In a nutshell, being willing to break a few rules of the job search can go a long way.

3. A Former Navy SEAL On The Hidden Influencers In Every Team

Every organization has a formal structure, but hidden within it are informal relationships that influence every team member’s actions and decisions. This week Chris Fussell, a former Navy SEAL, recounted having to teach this to a new civilian he once hired. His method? Fussell put his new hire on a 90-day crash course in spotting their team’s hidden, unofficial influencers. Here’s how it worked.

4. How (And Why) To Launch Your Own Product Line, No Startup Required

These days, you can sell your own line of beach towels or shower curtains without being a product designer or having access to manufacturing facilities. In fact, all you need is a good Wi-Fi connection and a working computer. Digital nomad Arianna O’Dell shares how she uses on-demand platforms to earn some extra income on the side, no matter where in the world she finds herself.

5. Common Workplace Mistakes New Grads Don’t Realize They’re Making

The transition from college to the workplace can be scary. There are new people, new surroundings, and new tasks to learn quickly. Mistakes are bound to happen. But you can avoid some of them just by avoiding stuff like pulling all-nighters to finish big assignments. Here’s what else to watch out for.