From Bad LinkedIn Profiles To Earning Side Income: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, recruiters dished on what the worst LinkedIn profiles have in common, and we learned how some people always land job offers, plus what it takes to launch a product line without building an entire startup first.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of June 12:

1. Recruiters Explain What The Worst LinkedIn Profiles Have In Common

When recruiters need to find someone to hire, LinkedIn is the first place they go. That means going through a lot of boring and unmemorable profiles. This week they shared what makes them pass by immediately. For instance: If your headline just restates your unexciting job title, you’re probably getting overlooked.

2. Three Secrets Of People Who Always Get Job Offers

Some people seem to have all the luck. They land their dream jobs without filling in the time-consuming job applications—come to think of it, are you sure they even sent in a resume? So what’s their secret? In a nutshell, being willing to break a few rules of the job search can go a long way.