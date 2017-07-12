Apple is opening its first data center in China to comply with tough new Chinese cybersecurity laws

The iPhone maker will partner with Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry, a local internet services company, on the data center to meet the stricter cybersecurity laws China introduced last month, reports Reuters. The new laws took effect on June 1 and require foreign companies to store data within the country. In a statement, Apple said:
“The addition of this data center will allow us to improve the speed and reliability of our products and services while also complying with newly passed regulations. These regulations require cloud services be operated by Chinese companies so we’re partnering with GCBD to offer iCloud.”
The company also added:
“No backdoors will be created into any of our systems.”