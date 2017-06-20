8 Apps That Can Fix All Of Your Public Speaking Problems

Your most common fear might also be the skill that will help you get ahead in your career. Employers say that the most in-demand skill is strong communication skills, according to a study by LinkedIn . But more than a quarter of us rank public speaking as our top personal fear, second to snakes but before spiders. How can you improve your speaking if you’d rather handle a tarantula than make a presentation?

“No one is born a great communicator; it takes practice,” says Audrey Mann Cronin, founder of the communications firm Say It Media. “Strong communication skills—the ability to be a powerful, persuasive, and articulate speaker—can be pivotal to success.”

Fortunately, technology can help. From too many “ums” to too many butterflies, apps can help you get over these four speaking fears so you can impress your listener.

Using Filler Words

We’ve all encountered a speaker who fills pauses with words like “um” or “okay.” Unfortunately, this habit can be harmful, says Mann Cronin, creator of the app, LikeSo: Your Personal Speech Coach (iOS).

“We all want to speak in a way that compels others to listen, but when we insert too many ‘likes,’ ‘sos,’ ‘ya knows,’ and ‘totallys,’ we lessen our credibility, water down our meaning, distract our listeners, and invite unnecessary judgment,” she says.

LikeSo uses voice recognition technology and a fitness tracker approach to train you to avoid poor verbal habits. With two modes—freestyle and speaking prompts—LikeSo tracks and monitors your words and pacing, giving you a score from A+ to Uh Oh!

Two more apps perform a similar function: Ummo (iOS and Android) records your speech and highlights filler words so you can identify areas where you rely on this crutch. And Um Counter (Android) counts the number of times you use the word “um,” so you can determine your stumbling patterns and work on correcting them. You can also personalize Um Counter to recognize words like “okay,” “uh,” and “basically.”