  • 06.15.17
  • 12:46 pm

Someone Just Made A Mashup Album Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Top Hits

“Bey-Z” is seriously the greatest Beyoncé and Jay Z mashup since Blue Ivy.

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

As if resolidifying the message of forgiveness from the tail-end of Lemonade, some gracious soul has blessed our ears with the album Bey-Z, eight tracks featuring mashups of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s top hits. Bandcamp user “amorphous” seamlessly stitches together tracks like Beyoncé’s “Diva” and Jay Z’s “Pimpin'” or “Partition” with “Can I Get A…” breathing new life into already certified jams and bops. The album is on a name-your-own-price basis, so make sure you give up those coins accordingly because you already know Bey-Z slays.

Download Bey-Z here.

KC works covers entertainment and pop culture for Fast Company. Previously, KC was part of the Emmy Award-winning team at "Good Morning America" where he was the social media producer.

