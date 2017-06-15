Someone Just Made A Mashup Album Of Beyoncé And Jay Z’s Top Hits

As if resolidifying the message of forgiveness from the tail-end of Lemonade, some gracious soul has blessed our ears with the album Bey-Z, eight tracks featuring mashups of Beyoncé and Jay Z’s top hits. Bandcamp user “amorphous” seamlessly stitches together tracks like Beyoncé’s “Diva” and Jay Z’s “Pimpin'” or “Partition” with “Can I Get A…” breathing new life into already certified jams and bops. The album is on a name-your-own-price basis, so make sure you give up those coins accordingly because you already know Bey-Z slays.