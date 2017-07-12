advertisement
Ugh. Facebook Messenger will soon start showing you ads with your messages

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The ads, which have seen limited testing, will soon go global, appearing on Messenger’s home screen between conversation threads, reports VentureBeat. Tapping on an ad will either take you to the advertiser’s website or open up a chat window where you can essentially have a text-based sales call—because that’s what we all want, apparently. Facebook says users will start seeing the ads by the end of the year.

