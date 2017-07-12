Trump is being sued for blocking people on Twitter

The lawsuit was brought by seven people he blocked on Twitter and filed by Columbia University’s free speech group, the Knight First Amendment Institute, reports the BBC. When someone is blocked by a user on Twitter, that person can no longer see the tweets of the blocker. The lawsuit says that means the president is trying to “suppress dissent” in a public forum, which violates their First Amendment right to free speech. Jameel Jaffer, the executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute, told the BBC that Trump’s rampant obsession with Twitter means the social network has become “an important source of news and information about the government”: