Hackers have stolen the credit card info of guests at 14 Trump hotels

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The hackers hit Sabre Hospitality Solutions, a reservation service used by Trump Hotels, to gain access to payment card information used by guests to book rooms, Gizmodo reports. Some of the hotels include the Central Park, Chicago, Las Vegas, D.C., and Vancouver properties. The unauthorized access happened between August 10, 2016 and March 9, 2017, and saw the payment card number, card expiration date, and, in some cases, card security codes, names, emails, and phone numbers accessed. Trump Hotels has published a letter detailing what to do if you are worried your details may have been accessed. 

