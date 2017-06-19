Why This “Handmaid’s Tale” Director Is Going Full Dystopia In Her Next Project

Not every successful up-and-coming filmmaker can pinpoint when they knew they’d arrived, but for director Reed Moreno it’s a no-brainer. It was the moment Saturday Night Live parodied Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, which had Moreno’s fingerprints all over it.

“I can’t even explain what that felt like,” Moreno says. “You always see SNL parodying whatever is, like the pop culture phenomenon of the moment, and nothing I’ve ever been involved in has reached this many people.” Moreno was the cinematographer on Beyoncé’s Lemonade, which was also parodied on SNL, but the creative hero of a Beyoncé video is always going to be Beyoncé. In the case of the Handmaid’s Tale, however, SNL mimicked the visual aesthetic and music choices the DP-turned-director defined in the show’s first three episodes. It was confirmation of just what the style and tone of the uncomfortably zeitgeist-y series had achieved. Moreno had packaged the subjugation of women into must-see TV–at a time when American women’s rights actually are in jeopardy. And now that she’s left an indelible mark on dystopian entertainment, her next project will be taking on…the apocalypse. Well, not exactly. The forthcoming I Think We’re Alone Now, starring Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning may have a post-civilization setting–the leads appear to be the only two humans left alive–but that amounts to mostly just background information. While Moreno’s recent choices make it seem as though she could possibly be an annihilation fetishist, the back-to-back dystopian projects are more the result of a coincidence in timing. “I think it’s just that I like difficult psychological situations for characters,” she says. “If that’s the end of the world, so be it. It’s interesting to imagine characters in social scenarios where the rules are off. Like something so crazy has happened that a person can be a little crazy. That’s fascinating to me.”

The thread of people becoming unmoored by the constraints of civilization is what connects all her projects, rather than the end of civilization itself. For instance, Moreno’s first film, Meadowland, featured Olivia Wilde and Luke Wilson as a couple who spiral out after their child is kidnapped at a gas station and never returned. Despite not being as obsessed with the end of the world as she may appear, the director did pull out all the stops in her efforts to snap up The Handmaid’s Tale. “I knew I had to get that job somehow, any way I could,” she recalls. Traditionally, as a cinematographer, Moreno had put together a series of images that evoked the story and how it needed to be told in order to convey how she saw the director’s script. Once she started directing, however, she began to transfer that process into creating a lookbook that was just as visual but also provided long written explanations about every detail and how it would be used to flesh out the story–from sound design to the score, from the editing to the performances, or defining whether the tone would be naturalistic, pulpy or both. “It was easy to write a lot about it because there were so many elements, like how to differentiate the flashback scenes from the present and what can be revealed through their differences,” she says, “And pretty much everything I said I wanted to do is what we did in episodes one through three.” Moreno handily won the job because her ideas stood out from what the showrunner Bruce Miller and producer Warren Littlefield had been thinking. It was only the beginning, though. Later on, she proved that her vision for the uncivil future was alarmingly adept, with ideas like changing the outdoor farmer’s market setting where the handmaids were intended to shop to a regular modern supermarket. “It’s very important to put handmaids in environments that are very recognizable to us because we want it to feel as real as possible,” she says. “We can’t shoot the handmaids in a farmers market because with their costumes and bonnets, they’re going to look like they belong there, like it’s a period piece. That’s not going to create the effect we want. It has to be disturbing. If the audience is too comfortable, they’re not connected to it. A supermarket with no labels, just pictures–that’s not right.”

