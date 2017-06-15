How To Use Your Emotional Intelligence To Rewrite Your Job Description

If you have a job, there’s a roughly 50/50 chance you don’t like it—at least according to one sobering study last year. Not only are those statistical odds the same everywhere, but quitting for a more satisfying gig is easier said than done. Plus, it can take awhile to learn the technical skills you might need to land a job you like more.

But there may be a useful shortcut: What if you could double down on the so-called “soft skills”—like emotional intelligence—that you already have in order to improve the job you’re in? It starts with just thinking more strategically about your relationships around the office. Here’s what to do.

Step 1: Make Yourself Invaluable

If your coworkers don’t see you as a valuable team member, you won’t have any leverage to shift your job responsibilities to do more of what you like and less of what you don’t.

Being invaluable starts with being reliable. Do what you say you’re going to do; finish what you start; show up on time; be prepared for meetings; and give serious attention to your manager’s expectations. This all might seem really basic, but it’ll help you lay the groundwork you’ll be able to build on. Your goal here is just to become excellent at the job that you already have, even if you don’t like all aspects of it. Do it faster and better than anyone who has done it before, and before long your boss is bound to notice.

Why is this the emotionally intelligent thing to do? It shows empathy, problem-solving, and collaboration–all things that your manager needs in order to count on you to deliver, especially if you’re gunning for new opportunities or even a promotion. (Plus, truly mastering your craft will come in handy when you need to train someone else to do your job.)

Step 2: Think Like Your Boss Thinks

This isn’t as simple as getting them coffee. It goes much deeper. Begin to notice their habits, like the questions they ask regularly, their communication patterns, what they praise, and what tasks and goals they feel are important.