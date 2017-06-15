New Hires: Here’s What Not To Say In Your First Month On The Job

When you first start a job, not only is it important to make a positive first impression, it’s also important to prove a point. No, you’re not trying to stroll into the new job and act like the head honcho, but instead, you are trying to prove your worth and potential. All eyes are on you, the new hire, and it’s your time to shine.

To dazzle your boss, align with colleagues, and be primed for success, there are not only some quick wins to achieve in the first 30 days, but there are also some definite no-nos. Listen, learn, and lean in are the must-dos. Alienating, assuming, and acting aloof are behaviors that will tarnish your reputation before you’ve even had a chance to make it to your first performance review.

Put your positive foot forward and take note of these 10 things to never say in the first 30 days of work.

1. “I Just Assumed . . . “

Don’t be afraid to ask questions–that’s what your “new hire” time is for. Steer clear of this statement, and replace it with comments like “What are your thoughts about . . . ” and “How does your team approach . . . ” or “What do you think about when trying to tackle . . . ”

2. “Isn’t That Chris’s Job? Should We Loop Him In?”

While it may be correct to include an important stakeholder in a meeting, saying “Isn’t that Chris’s job?” is a bit off-putting. It can make you sound uncooperative and may be a red flag to colleagues that perhaps you’re not a team player. Remember, teamwork makes the dream work. Pitch in where you can and be a hand-raiser in the first 30 days especially.

3. “I Tried My Best”

Do, don’t try. Just do! In the first 30 days, you should aim to achieve, if not exceed, expectations. Your goal should be to add value to the team and contribute as much as you can. Instead of making excuses, try making strides. Trust us, your boss will appreciate your tenacity.