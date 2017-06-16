Why Spotify Should Become A Social Network

This morning, before the coffee had set in, I tried to tap a “like” button that doesn’t exist. If you use Spotify a lot, perhaps you’ve had a similar moment: One of your friends pops up in the “friend activity” feed listening to one of your favorite bands. Or perhaps they’re going down a nostalgic rabbit hole and your immediate reaction is to mock them—lovingly, of course.

Spotify won’t let you “like” or comment on these things, though, because it’s not a social network. The music streaming service has some basic social features like an activity feed chronicling friends’ recent listens, as well as the ability to “follow” artists (whatever that means), but that’s about it. With a few more features and design tweaks, Spotify could easily become a social network for music. It totally should.

I know what you’re thinking: Another godforsaken social network? Don’t we have enough apps vying for our fractured attention spans and turning dopamine hits into ad dollars? Indeed, there are few things less exciting or inspiring than some existing tech product tacking on social features or worse, a trio of twentysomethings in Silicon Valley launching the next “Facebook killer” or photo-sharing app as though it’s not going to go belly-up or get sold for parts in 18 months.

But Spotify is different. The service already has the most important (and hardest to build) part of a social network: people. One hundred and forty million of them. More than 50 million of Spotifers pay for the premium version, which means they’re using Spotify on their phones, where the battle for people’s attention rages most intensely. Spotify also has some of the building blocks in the form of its basic social features. Now it just needs to build out the rest of it. Not just so I can like my friends’ ’90s alt-rock binges, but because it could offer a huge advantage to Spotify as it fends off competitors like Apple, Google, and Amazon.

I recently came across a Medium post calling for Spotify to build a Snapchat-style “Stories” feature into its app. The author’s proposal, illustrated with realistic-looking mockups, suggests that Instagram Stories should let you glance back at the last 24 hours of your friends’ listening activity. While I’m not convinced the world needs yet another Stories copycat (I can barely keep up with this feature on Instagram, let alone Facebook or Snapchat), I agree wholeheartedly with the spirit: Social features like that would make Spotify more engaging.

For starters, Spotify could make its friend activity stream more interactive and bring it to the mobile app (it has long existed only on the desktop interface). Let people like and interact with each other’s listens, share songs, playlists, and albums more easily (perhaps in that Stories-like format), and post things to one’s activity feed (like free-form text statuses or images), rather than just showing the last song you listened to. As Spotify invests in more original video series like Traffic Jams and lures listeners with podcasts, a user-curated stream à la Twitter or Facebook could be a powerful way to help all this new content rise above the noise.

Messaging could also be huge. Earlier this year, Spotify removed its native messaging and inbox feature, citing low engagement. But rather than kill it, why not build it out? A well-designed, prominently placed (perhaps with optional push notifications) private music-sharing and chat feature could keep people’s eyeballs affixed to the Spotify app, rather than sending them off to Facebook Messenger or a text message when they want to share songs. Spotify could take a cue from Instagram here: By integrating its direct message feature into the new Instagram Stories (making it the default way to reply to a Stories post), Instagram has seen its own native messaging usage explode. Again, that means people are staying in the Instagram app, rather than going to other channels to communicate.