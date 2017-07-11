advertisement
Twitter’s new CFO has tweeted a whopping 21 times

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Twitter has a hired a new chief financial officer. His name is Ned Segal, and before today, he worked as a senior vice president at Intuit. Recode first reported the news, and Jack Dorsey confirmed it via a tweet.

So who is this Segal fella? He’s taking over for Anthony Noto, who’s had the gnarly job of both COO and CFO since late last year. We know that he worked at Goldman Sachs as a banker for many years. His LinkedIn page states that he was the CFO of the RPX Corporation for almost two years. 

Perhaps most important, however, is his Twitter presence. He has tweeted 21 times since he joined in 2011. Welcome to the jungle, Ned!

