Apple Didn’t Discover AI In 2017. It Just Started Talking About It More

Apple CEO Tim Cook has finally elaborated on his company’s plans in the self-driving car area in an interview with Bloomberg TV, calling it “the mother of all AI problems.” And at WWDC last week the terms “machine learning,” “neural networks,” and “computer vision” were sprinkled liberally throughout the many software and hardware announcements.

It’s not hard to miss that Apple is talking a lot more about AI in 2017 than it did in 2016. It’s not because the company was throwing fewer resources at its AI work last year.

What changed between 2016 and 2017 is Apple’s marketing and PR strategy around AI and related technologies. In fact, it made a conscious decision to start talking more about its AI efforts last summer, just before the publication of Steven Levy’s behind-the-scenes look at Apple AI in August. The company has been more vocal about its AI efforts–and the people behind them–since then.

The way Apple presents its products to the world is arguably as important to the company’s bottom line as the features in the products (which more often enter established markets than create new ones). The messaging helps people feel okay about paying premium prices for Apple stuff. The marketing and PR people may be the ones most responsible for establishing and defending Apple’s famously high profit margins.

Now AI is becoming an important part of the messaging. Until pretty recently, Apple liked to avoid saying too much about the nerdy stuff, preferring to let cool new AI-powered features speak for themselves with their smarts and utility.

But, as Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi pointed out to me after the WWDC keynote, consumers weren’t connecting the dots between the features and the AI. And with Google, Facebook, Microsoft and others talking loudly about the technology inside their products, it’s become important that Apple not look like a laggard.

AI Everywhere

The AI team at Apple operates in much the same way as other service-oriented groups within Apple devoted to matters such as industrial design and security. It works with other teams across the company, adding brain power to hardware, software, and services.