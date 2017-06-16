Is President Trump Good For Fathers?

As the country honors their male role models on Father’s Day, it’s worth asking if the current president, who is the father of five, is good for dads.

On Policies For Working Fathers

As a candidate, Trump proposed six weeks of paid leave for birth mothers whose employers didn’t offer a benefit. As president, Trump’s proposed budget extends the benefit to cover all gender birth and adoptive parents, which is an improvement over the original.

However, as Fast Company has reported, just offering a benefit doesn’t guarantee that people will use it. Or that the culture–which starts at the top– will support dads taking time off work. In the case of taking time off to care for a child, a leader’s stance can signal their acceptance or denial of the need for such a policy. Just look at the message sent by Mark Zuckerberg when he took full advantage of Facebook’s paid leave, as compared to Marissa Mayer, who went back to the office post haste (no working from home at Yahoo), even though the company’s policy allowed for 16 weeks of paid time off.

The childcare plan proposed by the administration, however, doesn’t offer dads much in the way of relief.

As one of the largest expenses families face, childcare costs continue to contribute to wage inequality. Recent research from the EPI found that while costs vary by state, it ranges between $344 to $1,472 a month to care for one preschool child. On top of that, a recent Department of Agriculture report estimates the cost of raising a child at $233,610 for married, middle-income parents. The cost of childcare is the third largest part of that expense and can be as much as 30% of a parent’s annual income.

According to the Tax Policy Center, families making less than $40,000 will get a tax credit of $20 or less. “Those with incomes over $3.7 million would receive an average tax cut of nearly $1.1 million, over 14% of after-tax income,” the report’s authors write.

We’ve reported that the astronomical cost of childcare is forcing some women to quit their jobs rather than pay for nannies or daycare (since women typically earn less). But it’s also unfair to put the burden of earning solely on one person.