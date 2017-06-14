Why Creatives And Technologists Need To Cross The Croisette At Cannes

The suggestion that people are either left- or right-brained has long since been disproven, but today we still persist with the idea that each of us must naturally be hardwired to be “creative” or “logical.”

For some reason, we pay lip service to the idea of the holistic organization: We seek creative-minded data scientists, or innovators with a head for hard business, yet still we can’t resist putting them into buckets. You’re either a CTO or an ad director, a chief data officer or creative lead.

In its third year, Lions Innovation will bring art and science even closer together to create world-class creativity. Designed to educate and inspire delegates about the heights creativity and technology combined can achieve, Lions Innovation is all about developing amazing, creative technology solutions that answer the problems of modern advertising.

On the surface, digital disruption relies solely on technology. But look a little deeper and you’ll see that it’s a perfect synergy of tech and creativity that is creating this exciting new era.

Uber is not a complex piece of tech for ordering taxis. The interface and devices it uses are standard. It’s on a smartphone and everybody’s got one. But where Uber triumphs is as a creative improvement to everyday life. It removes a moment of friction in consumers’ lives so effortlessly, that you’d be mad not to use it.

The same principle needs to apply to the marriage of technology and creativity in communications. Creativity is not the window dressing that sells the tech; the technology is in the service of creativity—enhancing and enabling it—but no less vital for it.

Nor does bringing technology into the creative process end with a robotic assembly line of ads dictated by data and nothing else. Quite the opposite. Technology is the engine that helps creativity reach new heights. Match this with a laser focus on strategy and you’ve got the creative’s silver bullet.