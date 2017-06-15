Your Best Business Partner Is Your Polar Opposite; Here’s How To Get Along With Them

Successful startups often have partners who have different strengths. One person might be the technical genius, while the other takes what they do and sells it to the masses. But what if partners have similar strengths and strikingly different personalities?

Jonathan Kay and Eli Sapir had to overcome that exact challenge when they teamed up to launch the mobile app marketing firm Apptopia.

Sapir, CEO, is an idea guy, says Kay. “He has more brilliant ideas than can ever be executed on in an entire lifetime, but he can’t focus to execute,” he says.

On the flipside, Kay describes himself as “execution oriented.” “I would never have a good enough idea to start a company, but I have an ability to execute on anything,” he says.

Success is not a solo activity, says Hugh Blane, management consultant and author of 7 Principles of Transformational Leadership: Create A Mindset of Passion, Innovation and Growth. “Without the accompanying friction that comes from differing personalities and perspectives, a business will underperform,” he says. “Every idea can be improved on, enhanced and made more compelling when a strategic diversity of perspectives is deployed.”

Kay agrees that his relationship with Sapir allows the pair to yield a sum greater than two parts. “If you have two very different people, your ceiling is the best idea of one of those individuals,” says Kay. “For us, the end result is neither of our ideas; it’s a hybrid solution based on our discussion.”

But their differences initially caused problems. Kay admits that during the first two years, he got mad and stormed off a lot.