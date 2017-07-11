Net Neutrality Day: Here’s how some of the biggest tech companies are protesting the FCC

And internet-wide day of action to save net neutrality will take place on Wednesday, and more than 200 of the web’s biggest companies have confirmed their participation in the online protest, including Amazon , Twitter , Netflix , Dropbox , Imgur , and Yelp . The idea is for participants to post a prominent alert or message to their users, explaining what the web will look like if net neutrality rules are rolled back as part of a proposed FCC plan .

For many, that means showing something like the “spinning wheel of death” to highlight how their site or app will load much slower, or a “blocked” message to highlight how ISPs could potentially decide what traffic you’re able to view, or “upgrade” to point out how we might ultimately live in a world where you have to pay more in order to access certain sites.

Each message will then encourage users to contact the FCC or Congress to let them know net neutrality is important. Beyond the standard posts, here’s what some of the big guys have in store for the day:

Medium: Will have a pronounced alert on its site as well as a blog post about why net neutrality matters.

OkCupid: Will deliver an in-app message to all of its users asking them to speak out at battleforthenet.com.

Vimeo: Will have a net neutrality explainer video up as well as posts on all its social media channels.