“It Comes At Night” Director On Making Intensely Personal Horror Movies

Krisha is a microbudget indie drama about an estranged aunt who wrecks the rest of her family’s Thanksgiving. There’s a reason the film topped BuzzFeed’s list of 2016’s best horror movies, however. Aside from using the horror genre’s cinematic grammar, it’s because the claustrophobic family dynamics on display felt both universal and deeply personal to the filmmaker. They captured something from all of us while inflicting elements of writer/director Trey Edward Shults’ very own familial demons upon us. Shults’ follow up, the just-released It Comes At Night, may have veered out of the suburban milieu and into full-blown horror territory, but it turns out this project is just as rooted in the personal as its predecessor.

“With Krisha, the relationship between the Trey character and Krisha is inspired by the one I had with my dad,” Shults says, “and It Comes At Night was actually inspired by my dad’s death.”

Indeed, the stench of death figures heavily into the new film—a tight, tense, nail-biter whose every scene is fueled by desperation and dread. It Comes At Night opens with the passing of a patriarch, felled by some mysterious disease whose provenance will have viewers guessing, but whose effects are inescapable. The dead man’s daughter (Carmen Ejogo), son-in-law (Joel Edgerton), and young grandson (Kelvin Harrison Jr) spend the rest of the movie attempting to survive the disease, which has apparently wrecked havoc all over civilization, in a creepy house out in the woods. They do not have an easy go of it.

Trey Edward Shults, on the other hand, has had a relatively blessed ride getting to this point in his career.

After his freshman year in college, the director spent a summer in Hawaii at his aunt Krisha’s place. Since she had a thriving career acting in ads and doing voiceover spots, Krisha helped her nephew land some jobs working on the crew of some Hawaiian commercials. Eventually, he lucked his way into working with director Terrence Malick, lugging a heavy IMAX camera up the side of a volcano to help shoot footage for what would become the birth-of-the-universe scenes in Tree of Life. He had such an illuminating experience doing it too that he ended up dropping out of school and traveling around the world with Malick’s director of photography, eventually landing an internship at the post-production office in Austin.

It was an unofficial film school education, which helped Shults develop his own aesthetic enough to create a short film. It was based in part on the hurricane of actual Shults family drama surrounding a cousin’s holiday relapse, and it featured a juicy part for his aunt Krisha. Using long takes, slow zooms, and POV shots to immerse viewers in a troubled person’s headspace, Krisha borrowed the visual language of horror movies to stunning effect.