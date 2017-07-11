What it’s like to be LGBT and work in commercial real estate 

Commercial real estate website Bisnow has an interesting set of interviews with LGBT professionals who work in that often-overlooked industry, some of whom say they still experience the kind of antigay hostility we hoped would be part of a bygone era by now. One interviewee told the site: “I sometimes think commercial real estate and professional sports are the last bastions of homophobia in America.” Others told stories of only recently feeling comfortable enough to open up about their sexuality after years of avoiding the topic in professional situations.