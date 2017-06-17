advertisement
  • 06.17.17
  • 5:00 am

This Flowchart Tells You Which Fictional Boss You Are

Are you more of a Liz Lemon, an Olivia Pope, or a Dumbledore?

Tina Fey as Liz Lemon. [Photo: Ali Goldstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]
By Rich Bellis1 minute Read

“Would I rather be feared or loved?” Michael Scott, Steve Carell’s character on The Office once mused. “Easy: Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me.”

Everyone has a different leadership style, and while some are clearly better than others, finding the one that suits you best isn’t always as easy as Scott would have you believe. So GetVoIP, a cloud communications company, put together this fun little flowchart to help. Start by answering the first question, “Are you friends with your colleagues?” and see which fictional boss it winds up pegging you to.

But don’t worry if you turn out to be a hapless Bob Belcher or an ice-cold Miranda Priestly. We’ll help you fit your typical management style to the right situations in the real world—now and in the future.

[Illustration: GetVoIP]

About the author

Rich Bellis is Associate Editor of Fast Company's Leadership section.

