Stella & Dot’s KEEP Collective partners with Disney

Stella & Dot, which launched in 2004, has been one of the most successful social selling brands on the market. So far, it has paid $400 million in commission to sellers. Besides its flagship jewelry brand, it has also launched a skincare line called EVER and a keepsake bracelet brand called KEEP Collective, both of which leverage the brand’s vast network of 50,000 “stylists” who keep up to 35% of the value of sales they make.