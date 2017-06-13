This Airplane Gadget Makes Flying Long Distances In Coach Almost Bearable

Trying to sleep in an economy seat on an airplane can feel quite hopeless, especially if you’re too short, too tall, or prefer not to sleep flat on your back like a weird cat .

Fly Legs Up makes it a wee bit more bearable. For adults, the product works as a sort of DIY footrest that hooks onto the back of the tray table. (It won’t disturb the person in front of you.) It looks and feels like a nylon bucket, but thanks to a few inflatable pillows, that bucket works wonders, making it easier to get comfortable on a long-haul flight. For kids, Fly Legs Up can turn an economy seat into a cot, meaning kiddos can actually sleep instead of staying up watching inappropriate movies on the in-flight entertainment system while mommy and daddy are napping.

While avoiding the possibility of your kid watching Game of Thrones while you snooze is a big plus, perhaps more important are the potential health benefits. There’s a lot of evidence now about how changing positions while you fly can help prevent deep vein thrombosis, leg swelling, and back pain. Gadgets like this can give flyers the opportunity to change position by stretching their legs or elevating them, even while trapped in a window seat next to someone snoring along with Prince Valium.

Fly Legs Up’s product has been around for a few years, but after testing it out on a recent flight from New York to London, I can attest that it makes long-distance economy class travel not that awful—and that is truly something.