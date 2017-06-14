Pony Sweat Is Dance Aerobics For The Body-Positive Era

Before every Pony Sweat class, Emilia Richeson reminds the group gathered at her L.A. dance aerobics studio that “Pony Sweat is fiercely noncompetitive.” With the ground rules set, she kicks out the jams and embarks on an hourlong class of body-positive, dance-based aerobics that would make Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons proud. That’s exactly what Richeson was aiming for when she started Pony Sweat out of her bedroom back in 2014. “Growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, I always loved aerobics, and have always been a big fan of a lot of ’80s bands, so there was already an aesthetic that is close my heart,” the 34-year-old dance instructor tells Fast Company. “Richard Simmons was always a role model in my family.”

Richeson, a “queer punk ray of sunshine,” according to a press release, started attending Simmons’s dance classes when she first moved to L.A. in 2006. “He’s been such a huge influence on me. He created an inclusive space for people to express joy through dance,” says Richeson. “It was so powerful watching people open up and share where they were at, what they were struggling with, and then all of us dancing together.”

Richeson used exercise as a way to battle her depression, but she struggled to find a workout routine that she enjoyed, especially since Simmons had retired from his studio. A few friends encouraged her to come up with her own dance aerobics routine instead, and soon Pony Sweat was born. “Pony Sweat the class came from a real need for connection and inspiration,” she explains. “Dancing to music I love makes me like being in my body. I want to offer a safe space for folks that feel that way, too.”

She started putting on a weekly class of high-energy aerobic workouts soundtracked by a mix that ranges from the Cure to Santigold to Nine Inch Nails, Robyn, Prince, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and posting on Instagram about her #danceaerobicsisforfeminists. “It was meant to be a venue for friends to come together and sweat it out to music we loved,” she says. “Eventually, folks started telling other folks, and I started teaching more classes to more people!”

Her inclusive classes (“It’s for EveryBody,” she says) have spread throughout Los Angeles as exercise junkies look for a way to whip up a sweat while having fun.

But don’t call it a major business enterprise yet. Richeson is adamant that Pony Sweat is and will remain a labor of love, built on a “punk/DIY ethos.” She is also generally opposed to the idea of fitness as a money-making industry. “It makes us feel like the next trendy workout will be the solution to achieving idealized body types that are sexist and racist, and promote the oppression of folks outside that ‘ideal,'” she says.