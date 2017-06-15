How To Mentor A Remote Employee

Full or part-time remote work is growing trend. Gallup’s “2017 State of the American Workplace” report found that nearly four in 10 employees does some work from home.

Gallup’s research found remote workers overall to be slightly more engaged than their in-office counterparts. However, the report also indicated that those who spend more time working remotely rather than in the office may miss “important social and collaborative opportunities that are integral to engagement and well-being.”

But Jody Greenstone Miller, CEO of Business Talent Group, says that managing remote workers isn’t much different than managing other employees. By building relationships and mentoring workers, you can develop employees and keep them feeling very much a part of the team, she says. And while mentoring people who work elsewhere offers some challenges, it’s not much different than mentoring people you see regularly, she says.

To create an effective remote mentoring program, focus on four key pillars.

Set The Same Expectations

Remote workers need to be on the same page as in-office workers in terms of expectations and policies, says Phil Shawe, cofounder and co-CEO of TransPerfect, a translation technology company. Lay out the rules on employee spending, vacation time, business trips, etc. for everyone, regardless of their location. “You don’t want to have a different set of standards for remote and non-remote workers,” he says. To understand how well you’re developing your employee, you need to know that you’re starting with a basic level of knowledge about the company and its policies.

Similarly, get on the same page about what each person expects out of the mentoring relationship, he says. Stay in regular contact without micromanaging, but you need to be sure how your protégé is feeling about issues like workload and deadlines so you can find areas where the individual needs help developing new skills or overcoming challenges.

Build A Relationship First (IRL If Possible)

Leanne Beesley, CEO and cofounder of remote work consulting company Coworker.com has both a remote mentor—her business partner, Sam Marks—and a remote protégé. One of the key challenges of remote mentoring arrangements is being able to build enough rapport so that they’re comfortable asking questions and to get to know them well enough that you can spot strengths and weaknesses. A mentoring relationship is a two-way street, so it’s crucial that you build a connection with your “mentee” early on so they don’t feel intimidated by you, she says.