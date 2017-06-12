advertisement
Your Prescription Side Effects Sound Much Better Sung By Boyz II Men

“Sooo gassy girl…”

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

WHAT: A new Geico ad featuring ’90s R&B chart-toppers Boyz II Men.

WHO: Geico and The Martin Agency

WHY WE CARE: We all know the Geico schtick by now, but it’s always fun to see just how the brand will get to that “Save 15% on car insurance” line. This time, it’s a win-win for any fans of ’90s R&B and the pharmacy–never has chronic flatulence sounded so good.

There’s also bonus online videos where Boyz II Men dole out other hard truths in perfect harmony.

Jeff Beer is a staff editor at Fast Company, covering advertising, marketing, and brand creativity. He lives in Toronto.

