Your Prescription Side Effects Sound Much Better Sung By Boyz II Men

WHO: Geico and The Martin Agency

WHY WE CARE: We all know the Geico schtick by now, but it’s always fun to see just how the brand will get to that “Save 15% on car insurance” line. This time, it’s a win-win for any fans of ’90s R&B and the pharmacy–never has chronic flatulence sounded so good.

There’s also bonus online videos where Boyz II Men dole out other hard truths in perfect harmony.