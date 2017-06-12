- 06.12.17
- 5:01 pm
- quick hit
Your Prescription Side Effects Sound Much Better Sung By Boyz II Men
“Sooo gassy girl…”
WHAT: A new Geico ad featuring ’90s R&B chart-toppers Boyz II Men.
WHO: Geico and The Martin Agency
WHY WE CARE: We all know the Geico schtick by now, but it’s always fun to see just how the brand will get to that “Save 15% on car insurance” line. This time, it’s a win-win for any fans of ’90s R&B and the pharmacy–never has chronic flatulence sounded so good.
There’s also bonus online videos where Boyz II Men dole out other hard truths in perfect harmony.