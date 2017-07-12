It’s time to stop asking about previous salaries once and for all

Not many job seekers want to discuss what they made at their last job, according to the latest Glassdoor survey of 2,224 U.S. workers over 18. More than half (53%) said employers should not ask candidates, but among them, significantly more women (60%) than men (48%) believe they shouldn’t have to reveal their current or past salary history when negotiating a job offer.
Recently, the cities of Philadelphia, New York City, and San Francisco, and the states of Massachusetts, Delaware, and Oregon have passed laws to make it illegal for employers to ask about salary history in an effort to tackle the gender wage gap perpetuated by the fact that 68% of women don’t negotiate pay.