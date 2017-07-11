Louis Vuitton is now selling a $2,500 Android Wear smartwatch

Louis Vuitton is the latest luxury brand to jump into the smartwatch business with the $2,450 Tambour Horizon. It’s among the most expensive Android Wear smartwatches on the market, second only to a special edition watch from TAG Heuer that sells for $3,650. The tech specs, however, are similar to other Android Wear timepieces, with a round 1.2-inch display, Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512 MB of RAM, and a battery that lasts about 22 hours per charge. Louis Vuitton is loading the Tambour Horizon with some custom watch faces—including one that helps jet-setters keep tabs on their next flight—but otherwise the appeal is in the brand name.