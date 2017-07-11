Louis Vuitton is now selling a $2,500 Android Wear smartwatch

Louis Vuitton is the latest luxury brand to jump into the smartwatch business with the $2,450 Tambour Horizon. It’s among the most expensive Android Wear smartwatches on the market, second only to a special edition watch from TAG Heuer that sells for $3,650. The tech specs, however, are similar to other Android Wear timepieces, with a round 1.2-inch display, Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512 MB of RAM, and a battery that lasts about 22 hours per charge. Louis Vuitton is loading the Tambour Horizon with some custom watch faces—including one that helps jet-setters keep tabs on their next flight—but otherwise the appeal is in the brand name.
That’s not say these watches are selling. In February, Fossil announced a 30% year-over-year drop in fourth-quarter revenue, largely because of disappointing Android Wear watch sales, and the Android Wear platform as a whole is far behind the Apple Watch in market share. On the other hand, TAG Heuer was happy enough with its original $1,500 Android Wear watch that it’s now making another one for $1,600, so perhaps there’s a market for expensive watches with guaranteed obsolescence.
[Photo: Louis Vuitton]