Take A Closer Look At The Amazing Character Design In “Black Panther”

When Martin Freeman’s character is asked about the fictional land of Wakanda in the opening moments of the Black Panther trailer, he mentions the following details: “textiles, shepherds, cool outfits.” There may, in fact, be textiles and shepherds in Wakanda, but it’s the cool outfits, however, that are most prominently featured in the rest of the trailer. “Cool” actually undersells it. The costumes in Black Panther are among the most memorable in the Marvel universe and beyond.

Black Panther is the ferociously anticipated solo debut from the standout character introduced last year in Captain America: Civil War. It’s co-writer/director Ryan Coogler’s follow up to the stunning Rocky-verse update, Creed, and it’s teeming with talented actors like Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and of course Chadwick Boseman, who is playing the titular superhero. Although the film doesn’t come out until next February–a Black History Month release for the first Black Superhero Movie since Blade–the first trailer rolled out on Friday night and instantly obliterated whatever else was being discussed on Twitter. (Some basketball game, perhaps.) Although the snippets of action and a knocking Run the Jewels soundtrack were certainly on point, it was probably those cool outfits that stood out the most.

Ruth E. Carter–Spike Lee’s go-to costume designer, who has also worked with Ava Duvernay, Steven Spielberg, and John Singleton–is responsible for the dazzling duds that go way beyond the usual latex, cowls, and codpieces. Carter has not done a superhero movie before unless you count Robert Townsend’s Meteor Man, which is more of a satire. In any case, her outsider status, combined with the endless storyboard work of the comics themselves and input from Coogler, has led to some of the most interstellar sartorial choices ever put on screen.

These outfits are overflowing with imagination and style, and as some have already pointed out on Twitter, they are bound to give cosplayers and Halloween-heads fodder for years and years to come. Let’s take a closer look below at all the incredible looks packed into the teaser’s sub-two-minute runtime.

These are just the extras. The extras!