Your Company Needs An In-House Career Coach, Not Another Training Program

By one recent estimate, U.S. companies spend around $700 per employee on corporate training each year; by another, that figure may be closer to $1,200. But training programs don’t always get high marks. When McKinsey researchers asked employees a few years ago whether they thought training programs helped their companies perform better, only one out of four said yes.

advertisement

I’m not surprised to hear that, and you shouldn’t be either. Why not? Think of your grandmother. Let’s say she wants to teach you all about late Victorian stamp collecting. You humor her, of course—but philately doesn’t really interest you, so you feign interest and try to look engaged. You’re just not really there. Sorry, Gran-gran. Sorry, corporate training expert. Unless you’ve exclusively hired people who are on fire for learning, your employees won’t actively absorb your training—it’ll be stamp collecting to them. Workers won’t learn what you want them to learn or perform as well as you want them to perform until self-improvement becomes an all-consuming lifestyle, both in and out of work. And that’s a really hard thing to do. It takes more than just a couple of mandatory in-house seminars with some out-of-house consultant. It takes coaching. Why Coaching Is Different Now, I realize I’m biased here because I’m a coach myself. But hear me out. I have a client, Allie, who’s a medical professional. She’d nearly given up on her job when she came to me. Her life outside of work was filled with distraction. She went out when she didn’t really want to, and tooled around on dating apps and social media to fill her time. And the lack of progress in her personal life was carrying over into her professional life—she’d nearly flatlined. Allie woke up and went straight to her apps and messages—no time to gather her thoughts or plan for the day. Then after scrambling to get ready, she’d mindlessly shuffle off to work where she did everything she could to make time fly—idling on Instagram, texting, reading articles online. She was never fully present at her job.

advertisement

So I suggested a few ways to work more mindfulness activities into her day and cut out the biggest-ticket distractions. First, we eliminated the low-value stuff that kept her from making good use of her time. Sayonara, Instagram. Later, Facebook. The dating apps were history, too. In Allie’s newfound free time, she committed to habits and routines that would boost her knowledge, increase her confidence, and bring her closer to her goals—we worked on meditation, visualizing, affirmations, journaling, exercising, and note taking. Allie also committed to overhauling her morning routine: “Win the morning, win the day” was her new mantra. So she penciled in objectives to meet her long-range goals for both work and play. And instead of reaching for her smartphone or another distraction, she got in the habit of checking off her goals for learning and creating things. For the first time in her life, giving 100% to every minute became Allie’s top priority. Before long, Hannah was surprised to find herself opening up with her coworkers and feeling more focused and energized. “I feel bad when I see my teammates just zoning out on their phones,” she told me. “Because now I’m focused on connecting with my patients and coworkers whenever I can. And that makes me really good about myself, and about being at work. Everyone else is missing out.” Here’s the thing: No matter how intensive your company’s training program might be, it’s just not equipped to help your employees change their habits in and outside the office. Maybe you have a seminar geared toward “team building” or “communication,” and that’s great. But it’ll never be enough to adjust the ways somebody thinks about and approaches their career—the assumptions and behaviors that inevitably condition how they go about their jobs, day in and day out. Making Coaching Pay Off Unlike most training programs, coaching isn’t a one-off deal. To make a new habit out of anything—especially a lifestyle—you’re looking at a month per employee, at least. I spend one hour a week with clients for a minimum of eight weeks in order to help them commit to more goal-oriented attitudes and high-value routines. That timeframe lets me guide them, hold their hands when necessary, and gradually give them more responsibility for self-coaching. Each person’s process depends on trial and error—and lots of revising. Few businesses really consider contracting a battery of outside career coaches with their training budgets, opting for a recurring consultant instead. So they wind up with a training company (or a training company’s boring software program) that gets an entire department in the same room once or twice to run through an exercise that’s meant to be “transformative” but usually isn’t. Coaches get to know their clients better than the leaders of any seminar-style programs ever have a chance to.

advertisement