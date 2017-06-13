You Can Be Your Boss’s Favorite Without Annoying Your Coworkers

From the moment we step foot in the door of a company, collaboration is drilled into our head. We know that even if it’s difficult or stressful at times, we must be willing to set our own egos aside for the good of the team. It makes sense–for a company to truly succeed, each component has to be firing on all cylinders. But sometimes, we get so caught up in the idea of lifting up the team that individual recognition and reward fall by the wayside .

While being a team player is critical, it’s also necessary to look out for yourself. After all, if you aren’t your own biggest advocate, odds are that no one else will be–even if they’re rooting for you all the way. But the good news is, you don’t have to choose between helping out your colleagues and advancing your own career. Below, we’ve tackled a few common situations where you might feel torn between team loyalty and boosting your own career prospects–but if you play your cards right, you might just make it a win-win situation for everyone involved.

When You Overdeliver On Team Projects

You’re on a team where you rely heavily on the other members of your group. All of your goals are shared, and in order to achieve them, you have to collaborate closely–as a result, no single person is responsible for the success (or failure) of the team.

However, you’ve consistently gone the extra mile. All of your individually owned components have exceeded expectations, and you’ve played a large role in keeping the project running smoothly. But ultimately, your team is recognized for your efforts as a whole, with little acknowledgment of your contributions in particular.

Make it work for you: Publicly bringing up what a critical role you as an individual had in the project’s success may come off as self-aggrandizing, so it’s best to avoid bragging of this type. But don’t worry–there’s always a time and a place for mentioning your own accomplishments.

Performance reviews, for example, are a great time to bring up the impact that your own contributions have had on the overall team’s success. Whether you’re filling out a self-assessment or discussing with your manager face-to-face, make sure to mention specific, detailed actions you took and the effect they had on the project. No official performance reviews? No problem. This is also great evidence for why you deserve a raise or promotion. It may take a little more proactivity to begin a conversation like this, but remember: When it comes to your career, you need to be your own biggest advocate.