5 Charts That Illustrate The Racial Bias In The Nonprofit World

Of all the things philanthropists are trying to fix, there’s one major issue the sector seems to continually ignore: itself. As a new report by the Building Movement Project, a nonprofit research group, points out, there’s an intense lack of racial diversity among nonprofit and foundation leaders, an issue that remains unaddressed despite having been well documented for at least 15 years. Considering equality and social progress are supposed to be a core facet of cause work, the lack of commitment to that within the industry’s offices and boardrooms is perplexing.

Or at least that’s the polite word for it. Another one would arguably be “discriminatory.” As has already been widely reported, white people hold more than 80% of the industry’s top positions. That leads to homogeneity in approaches to problem solving, and lowers the chances that those in power might actually understand root concerns within the diverse populations they serve.

And things get even more homogeneous (closer to 90% white) when the field is narrowed to the largest 315 nonprofits and foundations, according to another study by Battalia Winston, a recruiting group. That means the people within places that can potentially make the biggest difference are probably way too much alike.

There are lots of ways to try to explain away the disparity, including default explanations: that there may be a lack of qualified candidates or that people of color aren’t as interested in top-level positions. The truth, of course, is the exact opposite, according to BMP, whose report is entitled “Race to Lead”: After surveying more than 4,000 people within the philanthropy world, the group has developed an extremely clear picture of the industry’s scope of inequality, how it works, and why it continues to persist.

Here are five charts that tell that story:

All Top-Level Candidates Start Out Equal

As you can see in the pie chart, there’s not much difference between the baseline credentials of white people and people of color in the sector. The white population has an incrementally greater collection of bachelors and masters degrees, while people of color are more likely to have advanced doctorates or law or medical degrees.

Minorities Are More Interested in Being Promoted

When BMP researchers asked the following question—”Are you interested in becoming an executive director/CEO of a nonprofit someday”—more than 50% of minority candidates said yes. That’s actually 10% more than their white counterparts.