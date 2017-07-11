What is Amazon up to with this patent for an underwater lair?

Amazon has filed a patent for something straight out of the Evil Empire playbook—an underwater lair. According a filing spotted by CNet, the online retail giant obtained a patent for what it dubs “aquatic storage facilities,” but anyone who has watched enough James Bond movies (or, heck, even In Like Flint) knows a suspicious lair when they see one. It looks like the kind of design Black Manta would come up with if he needed a new storage option for all his evil plans and couldn’t fit in a trip to Ikea. What sort of watery Office Depot hell is this, Jeff Bezos? Fortunately, a patent filing doesn’t mean Amazon actually has plans to build this thing, but just for fun, check out the full specs over at CNet.