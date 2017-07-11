Don’t drive in these 10 cities—they’re the worst

Perhaps the last thing we need is another study that comes to obvious conclusions about how bad the traffic is in San Francisco and Los Angeles, but WalletHub’s latest ranking of “ Best and Worst Cities to Drive In ” has some interesting methodology. The personal finance website looked at the country’s largest 100 cities across more than two dozen indicators , things like average gas prices, access to auto-repair services, and safety.

The result is a list that looks quite different depending on which criteria you use. So while the overall worst 10 cities aren’t surprising (San Francisco, Oakland, Detroit, D.C., Seattle, Boston, Honolulu, Philly, Baltimore, and L.A.), the other criteria are a little more revealing. I was surprised to see New York City ranked eighth most safest but 99th in terms of traffic and infrastructure. So much for the concrete wonderland that is the FDR Drive. Check out the full list here.

[Image: WalletHub]