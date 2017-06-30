Your Creative Calendar: 57 Things To See, Hear, And Read This July

It’s hard to believe that the year’s half over. Actually, it feels as though it’s been six years, not six months. There’s just so much… news. Let’s leave it at that. Entertainment-wise, half of the year’s best projects may have already been released. Although the Oscar year is certainly bottom-heavy, we’ve had many memorable movies already. It’s been a killer year for music so far as well. With all the promising movies, shows, albums books, and more on the way just in July, however, this year looks anything but front-loaded. Have a look through Fast Company’s guide for July’s Scrooge McDuck-style gold vault of pop culture treasures to get a sense of how much of the year’s best is yet to come.