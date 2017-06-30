advertisement
advertisement
  • 06.30.17
  • 2:38 pm

Your Creative Calendar: 57 Things To See, Hear, And Read This July

Your creative calendar for July is here–get ready for 74 movies, shows, and albums that will create fireworks indoors (and also outside too).

Your Creative Calendar: 57 Things To See, Hear, And Read This July
By Joe Berkowitz3 minute Read

It’s hard to believe that the year’s half over. Actually, it feels as though it’s been six years, not six months. There’s just so much… news. Let’s leave it at that. Entertainment-wise, half of the year’s best projects may have already been released. Although the Oscar year is certainly bottom-heavy, we’ve had many memorable movies already. It’s been a killer year for music so far as well. With all the promising movies, shows, albums books, and more on the way just in July, however, this year looks anything but front-loaded. Have a look through Fast Company’s guide for July’s Scrooge McDuck-style gold vault of pop culture treasures to get a sense of how much of the year’s best is yet to come.

advertisement

Movies In Theaters

Movies To Watch At Home

Albums You Should Hear

Things To Watch On Your TV Or Computer

Books To Read

  • Woolly: The True Story of the Quest to Revive One of History’s Most Iconic Extinct Creatures by Ben Mezrich, out on July 4.
  • Everything All at Once: How to Unleash Your Inner Nerd, Tap into Radical Curiosity and Solve Any Problem by Bill Nye, out on July 11.
  • Final Girls by Riley Sager, out on July 11.
  • Tornado Weather by Deborah E. Kennedy, out on July 11.
  • The Other Shore by Thich Nhat Hanh, out on July 18.
  • Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty, out on July 25.

[Photo Mash Up: Adriana C. Sánchez for Fast Company; Source Photos: Dunkirk: Melinda Sue Gordon, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures; Spider-Man: Homecoming: Chuck Zlotnick, courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment; War for the Planet of the Apes: courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox; The Emoji Movie: courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment; Tour de Pharmacy: John P. Johnson, courtesy of HBO; Snowfall: Matthias Clamer, courtesy of FX; Game of Thrones: Macall B. Polay, courtesy of HBO, The Defiant Ones: Joe Pugliese /AUGUST/courtesy of HBO; Friends From College: David Lee, Barbara Nitke, courtesy of Netflix; A Ghost Story: courtesy of A24 Films; Last Tycoon: Adam Rose, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video]

About the author

Joe Berkowitz is a writer and staff editor at Fast Company. His next book, Away with Words, is available June 13th from Harper Perennial.

More

advertisement

Related Stories

advertisement

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company