Your Creative Calendar: 57 Things To See, Hear, And Read This July
Your creative calendar for July is here–get ready for 74 movies, shows, and albums that will create fireworks indoors (and also outside too).
It’s hard to believe that the year’s half over. Actually, it feels as though it’s been six years, not six months. There’s just so much… news. Let’s leave it at that. Entertainment-wise, half of the year’s best projects may have already been released. Although the Oscar year is certainly bottom-heavy, we’ve had many memorable movies already. It’s been a killer year for music so far as well. With all the promising movies, shows, albums books, and more on the way just in July, however, this year looks anything but front-loaded. Have a look through Fast Company’s guide for July’s Scrooge McDuck-style gold vault of pop culture treasures to get a sense of how much of the year’s best is yet to come.
Movies In Theaters
- Spider-Man: Homecoming, opens July 7.
- A Ghost Story, opens July 7.
- War for the Planet of the Apes, opens July 14.
- Blind, opens July 14.
- Dunkirk, opens July 21.
- Girls Trip, opens July 21.
- Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, opens July 21.
- Landline, opens July 21.
- Atomic Blonde, opens July 28.
- The Emoji Movie, opens July 28.
- Strange Weather, opens July 28.
Movies To Watch At Home
- Austin Found, premieres July 7.
- City of Ghosts, premieres July 7 on Amazon.
- Erik Griffin: The Ugly Truth, premieres July 7 on Showtime.
- Tour de Pharmacy, premieres July 7 on HBO.
- Wish Upon, premieres July 14.
- Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special, premieres July 25 on Netflix.
- From the Land of the Moon, premieres July 28.
Albums You Should Hear
- Broken Social Scene – Hug Of Thunder, out on July 7.
- Haim – Something To Tell You, out on July 7.
- Melvins – A Walk With Love And Death, out on July 7.
- Boris – Dear, out on July 14.
- Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star, out on July 14.
- Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines, out on July 14.
- Silverstein – Dead Reflection, out on July 14.
- The Dears – Times Infinity Volume Two, out on July 14.
- The Pains of Being Pure at Heart – The Echo Of Pleasure, out on July 14.
- Waxahatchee – Out In The Storm, out on July 14.
- Avey Tare – Eucalyptus, out on July 21.
- Lana Del Rey – Lust For Life, out on July 21.
- Arcade Fire – Everything Now, out on July 28.
Things To Watch On Your TV Or Computer
- Snowfall, premieres July 5th on FX.
- Bossip, premieres July 6 on WE.
- Real Estate Wars, premieres July 6 on Bravo.
- The Defiant Ones, premieres July 9 on HBO.
- Famously Single, premieres July 9 on E!
- Penn & Teller: Fool Us, premieres on July 10 on CW.
- Will, premieres July 10 on TNT.
- Adam Ruins Everything, premieres July 12 on truTV.
- I’m Sorry, premieres July 12 on truTV.
- Salvation, premieres July 12 on CBS.
- Friends From College, premieres July 14 on Netflix.
- Game of Thrones, premieres July 16 on HBO.
- Loaded, premieres July 17 on AMC.
- Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, premieres July 17 on VH1.
- Ozark, premieres July 21 on Netflix.
- Insecure, premieres July 23 on HBO.
- Somewhere Between, premieres July 24 on ABC.
- HarmonQuest, premieres July 27 on Seeso.
- The Last Tycoon, premieres July 28 on Amazon.
- Room 104, premieres July 28 on HBO.
Books To Read
- Woolly: The True Story of the Quest to Revive One of History’s Most Iconic Extinct Creatures by Ben Mezrich, out on July 4.
- Everything All at Once: How to Unleash Your Inner Nerd, Tap into Radical Curiosity and Solve Any Problem by Bill Nye, out on July 11.
- Final Girls by Riley Sager, out on July 11.
- Tornado Weather by Deborah E. Kennedy, out on July 11.
- The Other Shore by Thich Nhat Hanh, out on July 18.
- Truly Madly Guilty by Liane Moriarty, out on July 25.
