Mark Karpelès, the head of Mt. Gox, which once handled close to 80% of global bitcoin trades before going bankrupt in early 2014, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Tokyo District Court on Tuesday. He’s also accused of getting into the exchange to boost his account by $1 million and to transfer $3 million from one of the exchange’s customer funds to an account in his name in 2013, reports the Guardian.