Faraday Future’s huge cash crunch puts the brakes on its electric car plans for now

Back in January, Faraday Future garnered breathless headlines when it revealed a slick self-driving electric car that goes from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.39 seconds, making it the world’s fastest electric car. But the next-gen carmaker is facing a huge cash crunch due to the debt problems of its major funder, China’s LeEco, and it just cancelled plans for a $1 billion manufacturing plant in Nevada as a result. The crisis could put 13,000 jobs in jeopardy, as well as dash the company’s once bright future.