Blue Origin is letting you live out your astronaut fantasy—for a few minutes at least

Want to know what it feels like to take a ride in Blue Origin‘s New Shepard rocket, the first one in history to fly into space and return to Earth to pull off a vertical landing? Jeff Bezos’s company is showing off the rocket for a week starting on July 24 at the EAA AirVenture convention in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where people can sit in its reclining seats, look out its spacious windows, and sign up for simulated space rides that use real footage captured by the rocket’s on-board cameras.