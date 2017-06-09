This New Volvo Ad Shows How Important One Moment Can Be To A Lifetime

WHAT: A new ad from Volvo that uses a little girl’s first day of school to illustrate how just one moment can impact an entire life. What’s that got to do with the new XC60? You’ll see.

WHO: Volvo, Forsman & Bodenfors

WHY WE CARE: Car commercials are a staple of advertising–from local dealerships to national ads of the latest models careening through Sedona. But lately, we’ve been seeing less of these glorified product demos and a hint at something more soulful–a realization that brand story and image can be as powerful than a slick hood design and leather interior. Back in March, it was Mercedes, and here Volvo uses emotionally deft storytelling that actually revolves around a product strength.