“Hip-Hop Is A Huge Equalizer”: Young Entrepreneurs Get Business Inspiration From The Music Industry

At the Institute of Hip Hop Entrepreneurship in Philadelphia, traditional business school professors have been replaced with the hip-hop artist Bahamadia, the DJ Rich Medina, Ruffhouse Records cofounder Joe “The Butcher” Nicolo, and more than 20 industry insiders. But students aren’t trying to make it in the music world. Instead, the program’s goal is to share lessons from hip-hop that students can translate into their own successful startups–and to make a typically dry curriculum both more interesting and culturally relevant.

“What’s unique about hip-hop is the number of entrepreneurs that music may have been the first door that they went through, but now they’re involved in multiple industries,” says Tayyib Smith, one of the co-founders of Little Giant Creative, the agency that created the new program, which won a Knight Cities Challenge grant to launch in 2016. Diddy earns millions from his clothing line, Dr. Dre’s Beats headphones sold to Apple for $3 billion, and Jay Z’s empire includes clothing, sports management, champagne, and the streaming service Tidal. The industry has also pioneered new business practices. “Best practices–particularly in marketing, street teaming, the contemporary concept of guerilla marketing–most of those things came in their embryonic stage from hip-hop.”

In November 2016, a group of 24 young Philadelphians–all of whom are ambitious and want to start businesses, but face barriers because of their backgrounds–began meeting one weekend each month to learn about audience segmenting, managing finances and staff, and everything else needed to create their own solid business plan and be able to pitch it.

Each session pulls in leaders from hip-hop to illustrate textbook concepts. For a session on value proposition, for example, Yusef Muhammed, a music festival guru, talked about how he assessed the need for his services and innovated to become more valuable to companies like Live Nation.

“We use a lot of the language, narrative, and contextualization to basically take pretty standard practices in building businesses and entrepreneurship to bring the concepts to life, and to underscore the ways that you would basically take that concept and apply it to your own business,” says Little Giant cofounder Meegan Denenberg.

One student is working on a plan to modernize the neighborhood barbershop with gaming, to make it a stronger community center for a new generation. Another student is building a vegan food business, making juices and other healthy foods targeted at food deserts. Someone else is building an app to teach financial literacy to children in underserved neighborhoods.

In each weekend session, the students have the opportunity to get to know multiple people who have succeeded in hip-hop. “The sheer amount of people that it exposes you to, people who are really willing to say ‘Hey, here’s my email address, here’s my cell phone,’ and they’ll really be an ear to listen and help guide you–it’s kind of like a built-in mentorship program,” says Amira Smith, one of the students, who is developing a business that can help TV shows and films accurately represent diverse characters.