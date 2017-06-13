A Former Navy SEAL On The Hidden Influencers In Every Team

In 2010, I was an executive officer in the Navy, splitting my time between U.S. headquarters and being deployed to an international location. This arrangement proved tricky as my responsibilities at headquarters grew, so I was authorized to hire a civilian to handle budget management, equipment maintenance, travel, and training coordination, among other functions.

The person I hired was exceptionally sharp, but he had no personal experience in our Task Force and no standing relationships with other members of the team. It was easy to find his position on our formal org chart, but his place in the complex web of long-standing relationships was much more indefinite.

His predicament reminded me of “Cole,” the energy company employee whom the network theorists Robert Cross and Andrew Parker discuss (pseudonymously) in their 2004 book The Hidden Power of Social Networks. Analyzing the distinction between the “solid-line” and “dotted-line” structures of the company’s small executive team, Cross and Parker point out that on the surface, Cole wasn’t anybody special. Theoretically speaking, he was operationally connected only to two other teammates.

Yet in the more informal, “dotted-line” terms by which teams really function—no matter what the org chart says—Cole was instrumental. He was the sole connecting hub between eight other individuals in the team’s internal network, including its official leader. Senior leaders might not have known about Cole’s outsize impact on his team, but his actions were crucial to any project of theirs succeeding.

My new hire was Cole’s exact opposite.

I knew that if he moved too quickly or aggressively out of the gate, he would burn bridges he didn’t even realize he was standing on, do long-term damage to his influence, and limit his ability to do his job. Compounding things was the fact that his only strong connection-point was me, and I was deploying overseas for several months just a few days after he joined the command. So I knew I had to be careful in my approach to onboarding him.

On his first day, we sat down in front of a large whiteboard, and I gave him a one-hour history lesson on our organization, ranging from where we fell within the military’s formal hierarchy to where our tactical units fit within our own. I walked him through our relationships with other military units, how things had evolved post-9/11, and how our current structures were designed to function. He took it all in.