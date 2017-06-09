WWDC 2017: A Tale Of Apple Past And Apple Future

In one sense, Apple’s keynote presentation at its Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this week could be divided up into two themes: addressing the mistakes of the past, and opening completely new doors to the future.

Apple spent a surprising amount of stage time Monday making good with its pro users, who had felt ignored for some time. Some of those users gave up on Apple because, while the company concentrated on its bread and butter–the iPhone–it neglected to upgrade the Mac Pros, iMacs, and high-end MacBook Pros that designers, coders, video editors, and graphic designers use to do their work. Oops.

Apple, seeming to say, in effect, “We’re sorry, we’re sorry, we still love you, don’t go!” on Monday, announced new components and specs in both the iMac and MacBook Pro lines, and unveiled a brand new $5,000 iMac Pro. The creatives in the audience, many of them game and app developers, seemed pleased.

The company spent much of the two-hour presentation talking about the addition of new features to iOS, MacOS, and WatchOS, the most interesting among them leveraging computer vision and machine learning. The Photos app in iOS received new powers for organizing and presenting photos and videos. The Apple Watch got a new Siri watch face that pulls data from all Apple OSs to offer personalized and context-aware help on the wrist throughout the day. Expect much more of that user- and context-aware stuff across all of Apple’s OSs.

Even those additions, however, are part of the natural evolution of modern personal computing operating systems. We also got our first look at some new features and technologies that will surely grow into much bigger things later.

The best example is ARKit, a new tool that will be used by developers to create augmented reality (AR) apps for iPhone. Apple had expressed interest in AR on several occasions. Prototypes of AR glasses were rumored. Apple is always circumspect about entering new tech categories, and starting with a development kit is a perfectly Apple way of getting into AR. The ARKit apps can run on any iPhone with an A9 or later chip inside. This, Apple says, means that ARKit is already the biggest AR platform in the world.

After developers have had some time to create cool AR experiences on the new platform, Apple will likely begin to roll out new features in the phones to make the experiences work better. Later it may unveil an AR headset or glasses that produce sharp AR without the need for a phone.