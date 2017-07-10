Almost one-third of millennials have used Venmo to pay for drugs

A new poll commissioned by LendEDU found that 32% of millennials claim they’ve used Venmo at some point to pay for drugs, including substances such as marijuana, cocaine, and Adderall. The survey polled 1,217 millennials over the course of 12 days last month. In addition to using the app to pay for mind-altering chemicals, the survey found that 21% of millennials use the app for gambling.