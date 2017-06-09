Apple’s Earth, Ikea’s Iconic Blue Bag: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Aside from the dog-and-Comey show on Capitol Hill, the other big event of the week live-tweeted by obsessives was Apple’s latest WWDC . While we got the expected collection of new products and features, some more celebrated than others, the brand also took the opportunity to unveil two very different ads.

The first was to remind us just how much it has us all balled up in its tightfisted techno-grip . . . but in a lighthearted funny way! The second, used Carl Sagan and some beautiful “Shot on iPhone” footage to remind us that our little blue planet is dying and we should probably do something about it. Only one made this week’s list. Can you guess which one? Onward!

Apple “Earth”

What: In the wake of the U.S. pulling out of the Paris accord, a new iPhone ad uses Carl Sagan’s book Pale Blue Dot as a reminder of what’s at stake.

Who: Apple

Why We Care: Okay, hear me out. I really liked “Appocalypse” even if, despite the laughs, it kind of creeped me out that they made a joke out of our dependence on their products. But while that one was for the real Apple heads at WWDC, the brand chose to debut “Earth” during the NBA Finals as a direct response to where U.S. policy is on climate change. Of course, it has to back up its words (or, in this case, Carl Sagan’s) with action, but by taking a defined stand on such a significant issue, Apple is staking a claim and standing for something—an approach that will prove to pay off in the long run.

Ikea “The Blue Bag”

What: A thoughtful spot that uses the Swedish retailer’s simple blue bag as a metaphor for its entire brand mission.

Who: Ikea, Acne