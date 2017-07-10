A judge said Uber can depose Larry Page

The Waymo/ Uber legal saga continues, and now Uber has been handed a potential small victory. A judge has ruled that Uber will be able to depose Alphabet CEO Larry Page , reports Ars Technica .

Waymo’s lawyers argued that Page needn’t give a deposition because the lawyers had “no current intent” to call the executive during the trial. Still, the judge found that Page likely had relevant knowledge about the case. The judge also ruled that Uber will be able to depose Alphabet’s chief legal officer David Drummond “unless Waymo agrees that he won’t testify at all during the litigation,” writes Ars Technica.

What will these executives say or not say? We’ll know more once the trial commences in October.