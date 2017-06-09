Five Ways The Trump Administration Can Help LGBT Workers

This story reflects the views of this author, but not necessarily the editorial position of Fast Company.

The Trump Administration has a chance to give policymakers a deeper understanding of LGBT workers, and the easiest way to do that is by adding questions on sexual orientation and gender identity to federal surveys, like the monthly Current Population Survey and the Survey of Income and Program Participation. Both provide real-time information about unemployment, earnings, and hours worked, and updating them with these two fields would be an important step. Instead, officials have done the reverse, removing questions about sexual orientation and gender identity from a survey that helps allocate services for the elderly. 3. Don’t Let Health Insurers Discriminate With the Senate now considering the health care bill passed by the House in May, the fate of the Affordable Care Act hangs in the balance. That law contains crucial nondiscrimination provisions for sexual orientation and gender identity that apply both to employer-provided plans and marketplace plans. Those allow transgender people to access medically necessary care and protect LGBT people from discrimination when getting insurance or accessing care through federally funded hospitals or doctors. Despite those important measures, a nationally representative survey recently found that nearly one in five LGBT people experienced discrimination at the doctor’s office in the past year. Most workers get their health insurance through an employer, and only 13 states and Washington, DC, have anti-discrimination laws on the books that cover LGBT people when it comes to health insurance. So, as the American Health Care Act marches forward in Congress, LGBT workers and their employers need to push legislators to keep those protections in place. 4. Reverse The Education Department’s Position On Trans Students Last February, the Departments of Education and Justice rescinded guidance that ensured transgender students could safely access facilities at school. When transgender students can’t go to school safely, we lose the opportunity to educate and grow our future workforce. School districts across the country know that permitting students to use restrooms in accordance with their gender is critical to keeping them in school. And without clear federal guidance on this issue, districts are left confused. In late May, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of a transgender student in Wisconsin, affirming that Title IX protects all students from discrimination—a view that 59 major U.S. employers have already voiced their agreement with. 5. Maintain Student Loan Forgiveness In his budget proposal, President Trump proposed cutting the federal student loan-forgiveness program—an issue that, like Education Department policy, you might not think of as directly impacting LGBT people in the workforce. But due to family rejection, many LGBT students have less support to help pay for college. As a result, they may be saddled with more student loans once they enter the workforce, making it harder to save for retirement, own a home, start a family, or plan for the future. And since LGBT people are more likely to work in so-called “helping professions” like teaching, health care, and nonprofit service, curbing student loan forgiveness disproportionately prevents LGBT workers from giving back to their communities.

