Five Ways The Trump Administration Can Help LGBT Workers

The first week of June—the month widely celebrated as LGBT Pride Month—has come and gone without President Trump acknowledging either the contributions or the calls for equality of the more than 10 million lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender adults in the United States.

An official proclamation (or even a tweet of support) probably isn’t forthcoming. Meanwhile, Congress seems unlikely to pass a key piece of legislation: The Equality Act, would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, and public accommodations—something a majority of small-business owners support and that many Fortune 500 companies already implement voluntarily. While most businesses do the right thing by their employees, not all do, and this lack of nationwide protections results in lower incomes, scarcer savings, and higher costs for LGBT people in housing, health care, and education.

But even without Congressional action, there’s still a lot the Trump Administration could do to help LGBT workers. And much of it wouldn’t even prove controversial. Nearly two-thirds of Americans, regardless of political party, already oppose transgender bathroom restrictions, but there are even less-fraught issues that would make a real difference. These are some changes LGBT workers and their employers should press the President Trump to make—and which they actually have a shot at achieving.

1. Ensure Fairness And Adequate Funding At The EEOC

While no federal law explicitly prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) was an early advocate for transgender rights under President Obama. In April 2012, the agency recognized that when a transgender woman is discriminated against because she doesn’t conform to the gender printed on her original birth certificate, that’s sex discrimination. Likewise, when a man is discriminated against because he’s married to another man, that’s also discrimination based on sex.

Because of these EEOC rulings, LGBT people can file complaints regardless of whether they live in one of the 28 states without statewide protections. But those complaints will just pile up and go unaddressed if the EEOC isn’t properly staffed or funded, leaving LGBT workers without recourse. Not only did Trump propose cutting the EEOC’s budget while expanding its responsibilities, he also signed an executive order last March to roll back fair pay and safe workplace standards for federal contractors. Both of those things need to change.